Beware! The #1 Cause of Death in New Jersey Has Been Revealed

This is one of those touchy topics that nobody wants to focus on because we all want to live a long, happy, healthy life, right? Death occurs everywhere around us and the CDC has determined the top 10 leading causes of death in every state.

Of course, they tend to differ from state to state but all in all, a lot of other states tend to suffer from the same issue that made the #1 spot on New Jersey’s list. Some are avoidable and others, not as much.

canva canva loading...

I didn’t realize you can find out a lot about the people around you and the things happening around you just by a simple Google search. The CDC has also reported on things such as divorce rate, marriage rate, drug overdose death rate, and a lot of other, for a lack of better terms, morbid things about the state we live in!

If you’re living in New Jersey, here are the official top 10 leading causes of death throughout the state. Can you guess what took the #1 spot?

10 - Kidney Disease

9 - Septicemia

8 - Diabetes

7- Alzheimer’s Disease

6 - Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases

5 - Stroke

4 - Accidents

3 - COVID-19

2 - Cancer

What Is The Leading Cause of Death in The State of New Jersey?

canva canva loading...

Heart Disease is the leading cause of death in the state of New Jersey according to CDC.gov. Sadly when doing a bit more research, most states commonly see deaths caused by heart disease according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Make sure to get regularly checked and keep yourself healthy!

Take a Peak Inside Bucks County's Most Expensive Home At $8 million dollars, this new construction located in New Hope, PA is the most expensive home for sale right now on the market in all of Bucks County, PA. It's listed by Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST