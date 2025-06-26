The chicken wars are heating up in Hamilton.

After sitting empty for over a year, there's news that a new business is taking the old Boston Market space on the bustling Route 33 in the township.

There's a banner out front, which is wrinkled and hard to read, but reveals Dave's Hot Chicken is moving in. It will be the first Mercer County location.

After a quick Google search, the news is confirmed.

If you haven't heard of Dave's Hot Chicken, I'm sure you're not alone. It's based on the West Coast, in Los Angeles. It is so popular out there that the company decided to start expanding all over the country.

The chicken is, well, hot. If you like spicy food, this will be the place for you.

You can choose your chicken to be spicy or have no spice at all

The menu includes chicken tenders, sliders, bites, a no-chicken cauli option, loaded fries, top-loaded shakes, and more. Hot Boxes will feed your family or friends. Don't worry if you can't handle the heat, you can select your level of hotness (from Reaper to No Spice).

It's open later on the weekends

Good news if you're out late on the weekends. Dave's Hot Chicken turns into Dave's After Dark...it stays open later than normal.

If you want to check it out to see what it's like before the Hamilton location opens you may have to drive a little bit. There aren't many Dave's Hot Chicken locations in New Jersey. You can find them in East Brunswick, Cherry Hill, Ocean Township, Union, Kearny, Wayne, and Seacacus.

There's no word on an opening date in Hamilton yet.

