The Crate & Barrel Outlet at Mercer Mall in Lawrenceville, NJ is staying put. The home store just signed a new 5-year lease, according to Real Estate NJ.

Crate & Barrel Signs New Lease to stay in Mercer Mall

The outlet previously had a short-term lease, maybe to test the waters to see if the Lawrenceville/Princeton/Mercer Mall area was a good fit. It clearly was.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

I really shouldn't call the shopping center Mercer Mall anymore, even though that's what it's been called my whole life.

Mercer Mall Sign on Route 1 South in Lawrence Google loading...

Mercer Mall being rebranded as Mercer on One

It's being rebranded as Mercer on One, referring to its location on Route 1 South. I like it, it's trendy. The shopping center was in need of some freshening up. It was built back in 1975. The article says it has over 50 stores and restaurants and a Tesla Dealership.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Federal Realty Investment Trust loading...

The Mercer on One outlet will be one of only fifteen Crate & Barrel Outlets in North America, so we're pretty lucky to have one in Mercer County.

As of right now, the store is stocking furniture. You can find some great deals.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

If you haven't been there recently, there's still no housewares like kitchen stuff, tableware, bedding, lamps, etc. An associate I spoke with said they hope to have those products by summer. Fingers crossed.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Senior Director of Real Estate with Crate & Barrel says, "Crate & Barrel Outlets are strategically located in high-traffic, upscale centers to meet our customers where they shop. Mercer on One is ideally positioned to support our commitment to bringing value, purpose, and quality to the shopping experience."

Get our free mobile app

J Crew Factory Outlet Opening in Mercer on One

Surrounding the Crate & Barrel Outlet in Mercer on One are the Nike Store, Bath & Body Works, and Wren Kitchens. A new J-Crew Outlet is due to open in 2024, which will be the first one in Mercer County.

If you haven't been to the new Crate & Barrel Outlet in Mercer on One yet, go check it out. It's where Bed, Bath & Beyond was.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll