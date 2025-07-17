The time has come, finally.

You'll be happy to know that a Costco food court favorite is back.

Costco made a major change in its food courts

Everyone seems obsessed with Costco lately, especially where I live in Central Jersey, so fans of the membership warehouse club are rejoicing after a recent change in the food court....and it's a major change.

I first heard about this change back in January. At the time, summer seemed so far away as the temperatures dipped into the teens, but now here we are. The heat index is going to feel like over 100 today. A cool, refreshing drink sure will taste great.

When you go to Costco, do you get the hot dog and soda combo for $1.50? Who doesn't? It's so good. Well, the next time you go, the soda choices will be different, and many members are saying it's so much better.

Coca-Cola products have replaced Pepsi products in Costco food courts

Costco confirmed the change would be happening this summer, and they made good on the promise to bring back Coke products to replace the Pepsi products in the fountain machines.

A YouTuber got to enjoy some Coke recently. Check out the video by clicking here.

Costco replaced Coca-Cola with Pepsi in 2013; customers weren't happy

Costco made the switch to Pepsi products over ten years ago (2013) as a cost-saving move, but the company has had to endure the moans and groans from many customers ever since. They complain that Pepsi products aren't nearly as good as Coke products.

Costco listened and finally brought Coca-Cola products back, so now you find Coke, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fuze, and Minute Maid in the food court once again.

All is right with the world again, well, at Costco anyway.