Murder charges for 3 NJ men in quintuple Jersey City shooting

🚨 Three men are charged with murder for a 2020 shooting

🚨 One person was killed and four more were injured

🚨 The men are also charged in connection to gang activity, officials say

JERSEY CITY — Three men are charged with murder and over a half dozen other charges in connection to a 2020 shooting that killed one man and injured four others.

Scott Colclough, 34, was shot to death along Union Street in Jersey City early the morning of June 20, 2020. Four other people were also struck by bullets but were taken to Jersey City Medical Center and survived.

Sheldon "Thottie" Mays (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) Sheldon "Thottie" Mays (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

More than three years later, officials have announced charges against three city men in connection to the shooting. They were indicted by a grand jury last Thursday, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Lamont Wiggins, 25, Sheldon "Thottie" Mays, 23, and Jermaine Jennings, 22, are accused of taking part in the shooting. Wiggins and Mays were already being held at Hudson County jail on unrelated charges.

Lamont Wiggins (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) Lamont Wiggins (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Wiggins was previously charged in 2017 with stealing a woman's car and then trying to run over a police officer, NJ.com reported. He was also reportedly arrested in 2018 in connection to three robberies in a single month.

Jennings is serving a 57-month prison sentence at a federal prison in Pennsylvania for a gang-related stabbing on Aug. 3, 2020, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. He was sentenced in January.

Jermaine Jennings (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) Jermaine Jennings (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Mays pleaded guilty in May in connection to the same stabbing. He also was arrested in connection to a separate quintuple shooting in June 2018, the Jersey Journal reported.

All three suspects face the following charges for the June 2020 shooting:

🚨 First-degree murder

🚨 First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

🚨 Four counts of first-degree attempted murder

🚨 Four counts of second-degree aggravated assault

🚨 Second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun

🚨 Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

In addition to the above charges, each man faces separate charges in connection to gang activity between May 2020 and Aug. 2020, according to officials.

Wiggins and Mays are both charged with first-degree gang criminality and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun. Jennings is charged with first-degree gang criminality, second-degree possession of a community gun for an unlawful purpose, second-degree use of a juvenile in an automobile theft, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and fourth-degree corruption of public resources.

