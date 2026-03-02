Conan Gray is celebrating the success of his chart topping single, Vodka Craberry, and tonight he'll perform his largest show in Philly (so far) of his career.

Conan will hit the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly on March 2, 2026.

We've put together some FAQs you may have ahead of the show.

What Time is Conan Gray's Concert in Philadelphia?

Doors to the venue will open at 7:00 p.m. and the "show" begins at 8:00 p.m., according to the official event listing.

Of course, we all know that headlining acts don't start right on time so we have a breakdown of the evening's timing posted for you below.

Is There An Opening Act for Conan Gray in Philadelphia at the Xfinity Mobile Arena?

Yes, the opening act is Esha Tewari We anticipate that Esha Tewari will perform from about 8:00 until 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

What Time Will Conan Gray Perform at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia?

As for Conan, we think he will hit the stage between 8:55 and 9:05 p.m.

Planning your departure or ride home for the kids? His set is typically wrapped up around 10:30 p.m. each night.

Set times are always subject to change, so it's always a good idea to be in your seat with a few extra minutes to spare. As you can probably imagine, performances can start late OR early for any number of reasons on the day of the show. Don't be hanging out at Stateside Live! for too long before the show or you may miss the start of the concert.

What is the Setlist for the Conan Gray's Concert in Philly?

We dug into his setlists for previous dates on this tour to see what we can expect in Philly on March 2, 2026.

We know that many people like to be surprised and don't want to see that information ahead of time. So we posted that info inside another article on our website.

You can click HERE to view Conan Gray's setlist for Philadelphia.

Are Tickets Still Available for the Conan Gray Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets?

As of publish time a few limited number of tickets remain available via Ticketmaster.com. You can view them by clicking here.

How Much Does Parking Cost at the Xfinity Mobile Arena for a Concert?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show or it can be purchased in advance on the Ticketmaster website.

Parking lots typically open no later than 3 p.m. for an evening concert.

Here's a parking map of the area available lots:

Can I Bring a Purse to the Conan Gray Concert in Philly? What is the Xfinity Mobile Arena’s Bag Policy?

The Xfinity Mobile Arena prohibits bags inside the venue event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

You can click here to learn more about the Xfinity Mobile Arena's bag policy for entrances..

Yes, purses are allowed. In fact, Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are all permitted. But they must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.



