Brunch lovers in Philly (and from all over the world), here's some good news!

Sabrina's Cafe, a popular breakfast and brunch restaurant based in Philadelphia, is expanding to the Philadelphia International Airport!

According to their exciting announcement on social media, this new location will be open at Terminal C inside the airport in Spring 2024!

This will be Sabrina's Cafe's 6th location. They're currently open in three locations in Philadelphia, one in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, and one in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Sabrina's Cafe is most popular for their delicious, decadent brunches. Some of their most popular dishes include Challah French toast, Tofu Scramble, Chicken & Waffles, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, and Shrimp and grits. Their menu at the airport will reflect the original menu. Check out their full menus HERE.

This is such a cool new venture for Sabrina's Cafe now that travelers from everywhere can get a taste of their bangin' breakfast foods! Every time I visit Sabrina's Cafe I get the shrimp and grits - so good!

Now that long layover in Philly won't be quite as bad with the addition of this great dining option! Can't wait to see how good it looks when it's done next year! Are you excited for this new location?

