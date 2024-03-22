I know you've been waiting for it. Baseball is back.

Philadelphia Phillies opening day is March 28

We're less than a week away from the Phillies opening day (March 28) at Citizens Bank Park. Yippee. They're taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Aramark debuts new food at Citizens Bank Park

If you're headed to the stadium on Thursday or for any of the home games this season, there are plenty of new food options to enjoy, so make sure to bring your appetite and your sweet tooth.

Aramark has been hard at work creating what's sure to become fan favorites.

New Bratwurst Sandwich at Citizens Bank Park

There's a new Bratwurst Sandwich at Pass and Stow.

It's grilled and topped with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio Bakery roll. You'll get house ranch chips and a pickle with it.

Kyle Schwarburger has a burger named after him at Citizens Bank Park

This is everything. Kyle Schwarber's favorite burger will now be available throughout the season.

It's been named the Schwarburger. It has American cheese, pepper bacon, a fried egg, crispy onions, and signature sauce. You can grab one in Coca-Cola Corner at section 142. You know you've made it when you have a burger named after you.

New Desserts at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

For your sweet tooth there's a new Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae, found in Coca Cola Corner (section 142)

There also is a new souvenir cup available this season. It's shaped like a baseball and has the Phillies logo on it.

Make sure you try out the new, spiked frozen cocktail, Fastball Freeze, in one. You can find them in sections 113 and 147.

If you like wings, there will be a Flavor of the Month. The first sauce up is the Flamin' Pickleback. Head to PJ Whelihan's in section 147 for those.

Isn't all this food talk making you hungry?

Manco & Manco at Citizens Bank Park

Finally, Manco & Manco, a crazy-popular pizza shop from Jersey Shore town, Ocean City, will be back again this season. You'll be able to find it in the Hall of Fame Club and on the Upper Deck (sections 212 and 321)

There are a few more fun choices. For more details, click here.

Go Phils!