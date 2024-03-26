Citizens Bank Park Makes List For Best Stadium Food in America

It’s finally spring which means baseball season is officially here! There’s nothing better than heading down to Philly and catching a Phillies game when the spring weather sits in.

I’ve been going to Phillies games since I was a kid so heading down to Citizens Bank Park for a game just reminds me of my childhood. It’s always so fun to head down to Philadelphia to catch a game because watching baseball is one of the best ways to enjoy the warm weather during this time of year.

Tailgating in the parking lot, and hanging with your friends and family is nice and all, but we all know one of the best parts about going to Citizens Bank Park is, of course, the food.

Ever since I was a kid I have always LOVED the food at Citizens Bank Park and over the past few years, it’s gotten even better than the year before. USA Today has officially released a ranking for 2024 that lists the top 10 best stadiums for food and to be honest with you, I’m not shocked!

Citizens Bank Park Ranks At Number 4 For Best Stadium Food in America

According to USA Today, Citizens Bank Park has landed itself at number 4 on the list of stadiums with the best food in America. I’d say being in the top 10 is a total win for Phiiladelphiians and Phillies fans in our area! You can view the full list, here!

Of course, you can get your hands on some amazing ballpark hot dogs and cheesesteaks at Citizens Bank Park, but there are so many other amazing food options you may not even know about!

Chickies and Petes, Manco Manco pizza, and Federal Donuts are just a few of the major food spots to grab some good eats in the park. They also just revealed brand new food options as well.

