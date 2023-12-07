These New Jersey towns have the hottest real estate markets
While the real estate market is cooling down in some places, it's still pretty hot in at least 23 New Jersey towns. Houses are being sold, and there are a lot of eager buyers, at least in some markets.
As reported by NJ.com, of the 150 hottest real estate markets in the country in November, 23 are in New Jersey.
The rankings come from realtor.com; they measure the supply and demand in each market. Demand is based on the number of unique views a property gets on realtor.com and supply is determined by the number of days a property stays on the market.
The hottest market in New Jersey for November was Marlton in Burlington County; the market was #22 with a median home price of $423,725.
Ridgewood, with a median home price of $984,500, was the 39th hottest market. Others include:
⚫ Basking Ridge (#46)
⚫ Sewell (#53)
⚫ Wyckoff (#55)
⚫ Hillsdale (#56 tie)
⚫ Stanhope (#56 tie)
⚫ Somerville (#61)
⚫ Mt. Laurel (#69)
⚫ Collingswood (#81)
⚫ Parlin (#89)
⚫ Pompton Lakes (#93)
⚫ Maple Shade (#94)
⚫ Pompton Plains (#97)
⚫ Trenton (#100)
⚫ Bridgewater (#105)
⚫ Parsippany (#107)
⚫ Fairfield (#108)
⚫ Westfield (#111)
⚫ Flemington (#118)
⚫ Morristown (#139)
⚫ Swedesboro (#144)
⚫ Fairlawn (#150)
Nationally, the hottest real estate market is Rochester, NY, although the median price for home is only $199,675.
Green Bay in Wisconsin is the only market in the top ten that’s not in the Northeast.
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.