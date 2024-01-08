This is absolutely terrifying to think about.

Would the area you live in be safe during a nuclear war?

It's hard not to think about war with the world being so unsettled these days.

I saw a special report on 24/7 Wall Street that identified the places in America most vulnerable during a nuclear attack. There are two cities in New Jersey at risk. Keep reading for more on that.

canva canva loading...

Washington D.C. most at risk during a nuclear attack in America

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria area came in at #1...the worst place in the U.S. during a nuclear attack. Washington D.C. is the nation's capital and where the President of the United States lives. It's also the home to America's Department of Defense. This certainly seems like an obvious place for enemies to attack, unfortunately.

Being that Washington D.C. is quite the bustling city, there are many residents, therefore the possibility of loss of life is great, in the case of a nuclear attack.

Get our free mobile app

New York City is high risk during nuclear attack

The New York area came in at #2...the 2nd most vulnerable place in the U.S. during a nuclear attack. In that area, is where the two New Jersey cities were named.

The article states, "The U.S.'s largest metro economy and the most densely populated metro area, New York City is a highly likely civilian target. Home to Wall Street, the city was already the target of several terrorist attacks, including the 9/11 attacks that crippled the city for days. The New York Stock Exchange closed for four days, its longest shutdown since 1933. Perhaps as a result, the city is far more prepared than most. Still, evacuating from Manhattan has proven to be very difficult."

Two New Jersey cities are vulnerable to a nuclear attack

Google Google loading...

Because of the close proximity to New York City, Jersey City and Newark in New Jersey were both identified as high risk. in the case of a large nuclear attack, PA is lumped with those cities as being vulnerable.

Google Google loading...

Seems as if the farther away you are from a major city, in a more remote area, the safer you are.

To check out this complete list, click here.

LOOK: Best counties to raise a family in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker