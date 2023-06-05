There’s a new event coming to the Quaker Bridge Mall this month that is totally worth checking out. There have been different events like this one that have taken place right in the parking lot at the Quaker Bridge Mall.

There’s a Water Circus show that will be in town in Lawrenceville, New Jersey for 7 shows so if you’re curious to know what will be going on, you for sure want to get your hands on some tickets.

There was another show just like this one that came into the area last summer right around this time that was a haunted circus type of show. This one is put on by Cirque Italia and it looks like it is full of different acts.

Everyone was very confused when the other circus show came to town last year when there was a huge circus tent that was put up in the middle of the mall parking lot. If I had to guess, I’m sure it’s going to be the same setup again.

Cirque Italia will put on their Water Circus show from June 22nd through the 25th at the Quaker Brodge Mall. There will be 1 show on June 22nd, 1 show on June 23, 3 shows on June 24, and 2 on the following day which is June 25.

This show seems to be a ton of different circus acts like tight rope walking, contortion work, juggling, bow and arrow throwing, and more, based on their promotional video on their website. The show will be in Freehold, New Jersey this week, then will be traveling to Elizabeth before hitting Lawrenceville.

This looks like a really fun event that is great for all ages right in Mercer County! If you’re interested in getting tickets, you can buy them online now, here!

