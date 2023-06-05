Hamilton, NJ after-party turns violent with 3 people getting shot

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Three people were shot early Sunday morning in an incident that started at a private party.

Police Sgt. Mark Watson said police a 911 call was received around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about three people who had been shot at the intersection of Whitehead Road and 6th Avenue.

By the time an officer arrived, the three had already been taken to several area hospitals.

Watson said an incident at a private party led to the shooting but he did not disclose the details. No arrests have been made.

The injuries to those who were shot were minor.

Watson asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 609-581-5823.

