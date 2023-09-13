Finally some progress.

Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Hamilton Marketplace, on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township, was demolished today (Wednesday, September 12th), finally.

You can see the current Chick fil A in the background in the picture below.

The reason for the demolition is so Chick fil A can build a new location on that land.

This will give Chick fil A more room for the drive thru lanes, so traffic doesn't back up onto Marketplace Boulevard, like it has since it opened a few years ago, and cause a traffic jam.

We first about these plans in June of last year. It was reported at the time that the Hamilton Township Zoning Board had given the ok for the mega-popular chicken fast-food restaurant to move across the street.

Chick fil A will be building a new, approximately 5,100 square feet location. To give you a little perspective, that Ruby Tuesday restaurant was about 7,000 square feet.

The new Chick fil A will have two drive thru lanes, an outside meal delivery zone, a drive thru cockpit design, and 50 parking spaces for customers to go eat inside.

This is such a smart move. It will definitely help traffic in that already congested area.

I don't think this has been confirmed, but, I've heard rumors that a Chipotle will be moving into the current Chick fil A building once the new Chick fil A across the street is completed.

Hamilton Marketplace sure has a lot of restaurants to choose from. Mission BBQ and Honeygrow are newer additions. There's a Cracker Barrel, Panera, Red Robin, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Longhorne Steakhouse, Chili's, McDonald's and more.

No word on when the new Chick fil A is supposed to open. I'll keep you posted.

