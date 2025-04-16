New Jersey’s Best Cheesecake is Hidden in Mercer County

New Jersey is a total food lover’s dream. From boardwalk treats to cozy diners, there’s always something delicious waiting for you.

If there’s one thing in particular that I think is slept on in New Jersey, it’s definitely our bakeries.

Whether it’s a family-run spot or a hidden gem, the Garden State knows how to do baked goods just right!

There’s something really special about local bakeries. Typically, bakeries in our area have been around for decades and are family-owned, which makes them even more special.

New Jersey Bakeries

I love walking into an old-school spot. They have that personal touch that makes the treats you’re eating feel just like home. When it comes to desserts, especially cheesecake, we know what we’re doing.

Some of the best cheesecake you can find in the entire state can be found right in Mercer County!

Where Can You Find The Best Cheesecake in New Jersey?

The Cheesecake Lady in Hamilton is considered to have the best cheesecake in the entire state, according to Love Food.

This adorable little spot has been serving up these amazing cheesecake bites, which are a must-try if you go.

There are so many different flavors to try when you stop by this adorable little business in Hamilton, NJ.

Whether you’re a cheesecake fanatic or just a lover of all desserts, The Cheesecake Lady in Hamilton is for sure a spot you need to try.

You’ll find The Cheesecake Lady at 3629 Nottingham Way in Hamilton Square, New Jersey. Trust me, after your first visit, you’ll turn into a regular and your taste buds will thank you!

