NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Father shoots wife, 2 kids in Linden, NJ murder-suicide, cops say

Krzysztof Nieroda is accused of shooting his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in a Linden murder-suicide on Feb 19, 2023

⬛ NJ diner employee dies after being hit by vehicle on walk to work

Osbaldo "Ozzy" Perez-Ramos was struck on Feb. 10 while walking to work at Malaga Diner. The 54-year-old died of his injuries a week later.

⬛ Shoplifting ring from NJ used baby stroller, stole $50K, cops say

A Newark couple was charged in Pennsylvania with stealing from two Ulta stores and may be responsible for 50 other thefts.

⬛ Parade on! Atlantic City, NJ St. Patrick's Day Parade un-canceled

The parade had been canceled for a 4th year in a row until Sonny McCullough, the parade's first marshal in 1986, called some "Irish friends" for help.

⬛ 'Whale lives matter' — Major NJ protest demands 'truth' on deaths

Rep. Chris Smith told the crowd on "World Whale Day" the Biden and Murphy administrations have ignored a letter from him and Jersey Shore mayors calling for the pause.

