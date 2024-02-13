“Chaw-colate!” This Little Girl’s Viral New Jersey Accent is TOO Cute!

If you live in New Jersey, do you catch yourself saying words with a heavy New Jersey accent?

"Let the dawgs out!"

"You want some cawfee, hun?"

"Whaddaya tawkin' about?"

It's so distinctive - even more so when you hear it from kids! Like this little girl who's stealing hearts on social media.

This little 2 year old girl Gia is going viral on TikTok thanks to her aunt @imelainachristina! She's so delighted by Gia little accent that she just had to share it with the world, and it might just be the cutest thing you see all day.

Her aunt asks little Gia to say words like "chocolate", "coffee", "water", "talk", and "walk" and the Jersey accent is adorable coming from her tiny voice!

The video's going.viral with over 20 million views and 3.5 million likes!

Take a look at the TikTok video to give her a listen:

So stinkin' cute! And that's not all! Gia even knows New Jersey lingo like "Down the shore" and "20 regular cash"! She is a lady of her time!

There are tens of thousands of comments on the video - some of them pointing out that it also sounds like a New York accent!

"The cutest Jersey accent I’ve ever heard!"

"Tell her to say "hey, I'm walkin here!"

"The way she says coffee omgggg"

"She doesn’t have an accent…. She is a New Yorker!! Cawfee is life!"

"Omg she's a little New Yawka"

Give Gia and her Auntie a follow on their TikTok page HERE! They've built up a huge following because their videos together are just took cute!

Love ya, Jersey Gia!

