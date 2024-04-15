3 Major Pop Stars Grew Up In Bucks County, PA

We live in a densely populated area where there are bound to be a few of us who make it big at one point or another.

Pennsylvania is a huge state and is also home to a few very big celebrities that we hear and see things about every day whether it is on the news, hearing their music on the radio, or even while scrolling on social media. 3 wildly famous and super-talented pop stars were raised in Bucks County, PA and you may not have even realized it!

Of course, throughout the entirety of Bucks County, there have been many celebrities in a ton of fields. Lots of athletes, artists, inventors, and more have spent time in their lives being a Bucks County resident and it's really amazing that we share the same space as some of these influential people!

So, what 3 MAJOR pop stars have spent some of their lives living in Bucks County, PA? You may be shocked to know...

P!NK - Doylestown, PA

P!NK's real name is Alecia Beth Moore and she's is from Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania! She's released a ton of hits over the years that we all know and like love like So What?, Perfect, Just Give Me A Reason and Try. P!NK is one of the most popular pop/rock singers to come out of the early 2000s and she still is making more music and touring today!

Christina Perri - Bensalem, PA

Christina Perri is a 37-year-old singer who grew up in Bensalem. The first single that made her wildly popular in the 2010s was Jar of Hearts. She then released her song, A Thousand Years for the Twilight movie and for sure left her mark on the pop industry!

Sabrina Carpenter - Quakertown, PA

Sabrina Carpenter is a 24-year-old pop singer/actress from Quakertown, PA. She has recently blown up after releasing her singles Nonsense and Feather and is now one of the most streamed pop artists in the world. She was born in Quakertown and then moved to East Greenville, PA. She got her start by starring on the hit Disney Channel show Girl Meets World and now has taken the music industry by storm.

