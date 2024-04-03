Looking for the perfect date night spot in New Jersey?

There’s a brand new comedy club that just opened in Downtown Jersey City and if you’re looking for a spot to spend a night out with your friends or somewhere unique to go out for a date night, this is for sure a spot you should consider.

The Jersey City area is something you can’t sleep on because there are some really amazing bars, restaurants, and events in general to check out. This brand-new comedy club is just another experience to add to the list of awesome things to check out in Jersey City.

If you have been in the area recently and missed the “opening” of this club, that’s because the new comedy club called Cafe Coretto is actually located inside a Jersey City restaurant.

They have been putting on comedy shows for the last few months and it seems to be a big hit within the area!

Cafe Corretto Is Now Open in Jersey City, New Jersey

A famous restaurant called Roman Nose is actually where you can find this amazing, new comedy club in downtown Jersey City. “The venue space is connected to Roman Nose, an Italian restaurant that has called Jersey City home for the last dozen years.” according to The Hoboken Girl.

On certain nights, the private event space, normally used for parties, showers, etc, turns into the cutest and most intimate comedy club on Newark Ave in Jersey City.

Roman Nose has been posting when their comedy shows are taking place including a list of comedians who will be performing on their Instagram. Find them online, here.

