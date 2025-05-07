If you’re a homeowner, there’s one thing that may be totally terrifying to you. Someone breaking into your home is one of the scariest things that can happen.

In America alone, 2.5 million burglaries happen per year, which leads to an estimated loss of $3.4 billion in personal property according to Securiteam.

Nobody ever wants to have their home broken into or their personal belongings stolen, or ruined.

Read More: Bethenny Frankel Praises The Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia

It’s a truly scary fact to know that this happens to so many people across the country.

No matter how prepared you may be, nobody is ever fully prepared to deal with the situation of someone breaking into their home.

A new report released by Huffpost revealed that there is one place specifically that a burglar will try to break into your home first.

Where Are Burglars Most Likely To Enter Your Home?

Canva Canva loading...

According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, the first place a burglar thinks to break into your home is the front door.

Most people may think it’s a back door, basement window, upstairs window, etc, but no!

The front door is usually their go-to tactic, and 34% of burglaries happen this way.

Apparently it’s said that since it’s the most direct entry point into a home, it’s the easiest to forcibly enter or it’s the door that’s most likely to be left unlocked.

Now that you know this information, it’s best to make sure you’re front door is locked even if you’re at home!

Keeping it locked could just deter a burglar from entering your home!

8 Meats You Legally Can't BBQ in New Jersey I hope you never even considered eating these animals, but if you have, you can't. Gallery Credit: Gianna