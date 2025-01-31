It's happening.

One of your favorite spring and summertime treats is returning very soon.

Isn't it the worst when you see this sign in the fall and you know you won't have any Rita's Italian Ice for a few months?

Dan Alexander/TS Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Trenton loading...

But, don't worry, the wait is almost over.

The Patch is reporting three Bucks County Rita's Italian Ice locations are showing signs of life and will be opening on Saturday, February 1 for the season.

Yippee.

Nothing tastes better than your first Rita's of the year.

Rita's Italian Ice Chris Rollins loading...

I can't wait to get my hands on a Misto shake.

Ken Ott owns the Langhorne, Bensalem, and Richboro locations. Nina Bennett is the new General Manager for those shops.

Bennett is excited about the openings saying, "We're opening not just the one location like prior years but all three locations on February 1, 2025, making us one of the first in Bucks County to kickoff spring."

Rita's Italian Ice Chris Rollins loading...

The address of the Bensalem location is 3610 Bristol Road.

Rita's was founded in Bensalem, PA

Did you know Rita's was founded in Bensalem and has its headquarters there? Yup.

The address of the Langhorne location is 2382 Durham Road.

The address of the Richboro location is 722 Second Street Pike.

Dan Alexander/TS Trenton Dan Alexander/TS Trenton loading...

The hours for all three locations will be 2pm - 9pm.

Rita's Italian Ice has been around for a long time. Last summer, the popular treat company celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Rita's was founded by a Philadelphia firefighter in 1984

Rita's was founded in May of 1984 by a Philadelphia Firefighter, Bob Tumolo.

There's over 500 Rita's across America

Tumolo used his family's recipe to open the very first shop in Bensalem, and now there are well over 500 shops in 30 U.S. states.

Check out the rest of The Patch article by clicking here.

