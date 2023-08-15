Boston Market Ordered to Stop Operations at All 27 New Jersey Stores
Whoa! Boston Market will be forced to stop operations at all restaurants across the state of New Jersey, essentially effective immediately it sounds like.
The order to close the stores comes from the New Jersey Department of Labor ( NJDOL), which says they found multiple violations of workers' rights.
The company owes more than $600,000 in wages to at least 314 workers across New Jersey, they say. Additional penalties and fees appear to total $2.5 million, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor.
It all started back in November 2022 when a worker at a store in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County) filed a complaint with state officials.
The investigation found issues statewide of unpaid wages, a failure to pay minimum wage, failure to maintain sick leave records, and more. You can more about the state's findings here.
What's Next for Boston Market in New Jersey?
Boston Market has reportedly appealed the stop-work order, but a hearing will be scheduled on the matter within a week.
The New Jersey Department of Labor can asses penalties of $5,000 per day against an employer who conducts business in violation of the order. The order may be lifted if the back wages and penalties have been paid.
In our area, the order does include the store on Olden Avenue in Ewing, NJ.
Here's a complete list of the New Jersey Boston Market locations that were issued a stop work order:
- 491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031
- 314 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ 07644
- 180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07602
- 21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
- 321 Broad Street, Ridgefield, NJ 07657
- 20 Wycoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463
- 395 NJ-17, Mahwah, NJ 07430
- 175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ 07630
- 275 Livingston Street, North Vale, NJ 07647
- 471 Central Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07018
- 247 NJ-10 East, Succasunna, NJ 07876
- 332 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936
- 1160 US-46, Clifton, NJ 07012
- 1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012
- 523 Chestnut Street Union, NJ 07083
- 770 Route 33, Hamilton, NJ 08619
- 1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township, NJ 08638
- 300 Rt-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
- 878 US Rt. 1 North Bound, Edison, NJ 08817
- 1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001
- 4159 US 9, Howell, NJ 07731
- 1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
- 900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset, NJ 08873
- 514 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
- 5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012
- 891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096
- 301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360