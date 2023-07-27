Oh my god. The big day is finally almost here. Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance World Tour to the New York Area when it comes to MetLife Stadium in Secaucus, NJ on July 29 and July 30, 2023.

After months of rave reviews overseas about the tour, we finally get to see it for ourselves. In fact, Queen Bey's recent show in Philly was VERY highly rated. We can't wait for it to come to New Jersey.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here: