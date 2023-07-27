Everything You Need to Know For Beyoncé’s Concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey
Oh my god. The big day is finally almost here. Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance World Tour to the New York Area when it comes to MetLife Stadium in Secaucus, NJ on July 29 and July 30, 2023.
After months of rave reviews overseas about the tour, we finally get to see it for ourselves. In fact, Queen Bey's recent show in Philly was VERY highly rated. We can't wait for it to come to New Jersey.
From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:
Everything to Know - Beyoncé at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey
Beyoncé is bringing her 2023 Renaissance World Tour to the New York City area when it hits MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ July 29 and July 30. We've got a round-up of everything from set times, and merchandise details to parking info and venue baggage policies.