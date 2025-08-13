Weddings at the Jersey Shore just hit different. Everything about it, the salty air, golden-hour photos, there’s seriously just nothing better than being down the shore.

Weddings Along The Jersey Shore

From boardwalk towns to quieter bays, there are tons of gorgeous spots, which is great, until you actually have to pick one. If you’re knee-deep in venue tabs and tasting menus, here’s a simple way to narrow it down. You should look at where couples consistently rave online, not just the prettiest Instagram.

It’s really important to go online and do some digging. You for sure want to start with big review platforms that are filtered for both score and review volume, because five stars from twelve people isn’t the same as five stars from hundreds. Plus, the venue that keeps landing at the top right now?

What Is The Best Rated Wedding Venue Along The Jersey Shore?

Clarks Landing Yacht Club (Point Pleasant). It’s sitting at a perfect 5.0/5 on WeddingWire from 436 reviews, which is wild at that volume. The Knot profile also shows 5.0/5 with 470+ reviews, keeping that streak alive. Even on Google, it hovers around 4.8–4.9, depending on the snapshot you see.

There are a few reasons why people love this venue. The glass-enclosed ceremony space right on the Manasquan River, those sunset views, and a ballroom made for big dance-floor moments. It’s also a one-wedding-at-a-time property with an all-in, concierge vibe, so your day feels like the only show in town.

If you want alternates in the same league, Bonnet Island Estate (Manahawkin) and Windows on the Water (Sea Bright) are also fan favorites with 4.9/5 averages and 160–180+ reviews on WeddingWire. Overall, this spot in Point Pleasant is taking the cake as the best-reviewed wedding spot along the Jersey Shore.

