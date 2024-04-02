Wear Loose Pants! This is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in New Jersey!

One of the things that sets American culture apart from all the rest is undoubtedly the way we eat. We like to eat. A LOT. And one of the most American experiences you'll ever have is grabbing the family and heading to an all-you-can-eat buffet!

It's the perfect solution when no on can agree on what to get for dinner, because most of the time, buffets have food of all different types of cuisine.

You feeling like prime rib for dinner? Or maybe spaghetti and meatballs? Tacos, dumplings, steamed vegetables, fried chicken, crab legs, pasta salad, chicken lo mein, macaroni and cheese... the list can go on and on and on. By the time you leave the restaurant will have to roll you out!

But one of the biggest downsides to all-you-can-eat buffets? A lot of them are not high-quality, to put it nicely. So it wouldn't be surprising if you're very choosey about which buffets you're willing to visit. (I know I am!)

So here in New Jersey, where can you find the best buffet? Mashed.com has an idea in their list of The Best All-You-Can-Eat- Buffets in Every State, and for New Jersey... we're heading to Atlantic City!

The Borgata Buffet inside Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey is the best buffet in the state, according to Mashed.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the Borgata buffet:

"Sitting at the top of the leaderboards is The Borgata Buffet, where the chef says to wear loose pants. Borgata entertains with an immense all-you-can-eat seafood selection, but the wide-ranging spread consists of much more than fried saltwater creatures. You can fill plate after plate with Italian, Asian, and American cuisine and save some room to sample one of the best dessert bars in the city."

There's not much you won't find at the Borgata Buffet! They have a high-quality selection of a variety of pastas, comfort food, fresh seafood, desserts, carving stations and more that are rotated frequently. I've been here once and the food was excellent!

Do you agree? What's your favorite buffet spot in New Jersey?

