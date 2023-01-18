This South Jersey Grandpa is my favorite ever! And possibly the best gift-giver I've ever seen!

Have you seen this TikTok video? I came across it a few weeks ago and I immediately added it to my favorites. It's just too good! A grandpa give his 11 grandkids an absolutely perfect gift for Christmas, and up until now, I had no idea he's from South Jersey!

Credit: TikTok @petittgrace Credit: TikTok @petittgrace loading...

Liam Ryan of Barnegat Light, NJ went viral on TikTok after his granddaughter, Grace, posted a video of him distributing a two-part gift to all of his grandkids at Christmas, according to PhillyVoice. The video has over 4 million views and 816k likes on the app!

For the first part of the gift, Grandpa Ryan goes around the living room giving each grandkid wrapped gifts of the same size. Baffled, they begin to open the presents, and lo and behold, they're all CROCS! Hilarity ensues.

But it gets even better, because Grandpa's not done! For round two of the gift, he gives them each a wrapped gift of a much smaller size. Once they unwrap the gift, even more laughter erupts - they're Jibbitz, or Crocs charms, with grandpa's face on them!

The video's gotten so much attention, even the official Crocs TikTok account had to comment on the video: "Okay, now this is how you win Christmas!" they commented. Petition to make Grandpa Ryan the official Crocs spokesperson!

You've never seen a rainbow of Crocs as stylish as these!

You've gotta see the video yourself. The laughter is infectious. Check it out down below!

