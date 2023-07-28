Come on, Barbie! The Barbie Truck Tour is Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ This Fall!

Calling all old and new Barbie lovers in South Jersey!

If you can't get enough of Barbie, then mark your calendar for this fall! The Barbie "Dreamhouse Living Tour" will be making a stop in Cherry Hill this October!

Haven't heard of the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour? It's a traveling Barbie Truck Tour cruising across the country with exclusive Barbie merch, only available on the truck tour! And it's coming to us! The Barbie Truck tour will be at the Cherry Hill Mall on Oct 14, from 10am to 7pm, near the mall's food court entrance.

Official Barbie merch will be for sale, including hoodies, throw blankets, pouch sets, tote bags, t-shirts, bucket hats, denim jackets, thermal bottles and more!

These items are so cute! Perfect for your Barbie collection. For Barbie lovers of any age!

By the time October rolls around, Barbie hype might fizzle out a bit, but she's such a classic, timeless doll that the merch will be special forever!

Barbie fever is sweeping the nation in a bright pink wave, of course thanks to the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie shattered the box office opening weekend, raking in a whopping with a $155 million. So far it's the most popular movie of the year, even beating out "Oppenheimer", which released on the same day.

Wanna go check out the #BarbieTruckTour in Cherry Hill? You can view the Facebook event page HERE and invite your friends!

