Legendary journalist and television personality, Barbara Walters, has died at the age of 93.

Her spokesperson Cindi Berger confirmed the news on Friday. She died in New York City, after years of declining health, according to TMZ.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Berger told CNN.

Walters is hailed as a journalistic pioneer. She broke the glass ceiling in a male-dominated industry by becoming the first female anchor of the Evening News program on ABC News in 1976. Over her decades-long career, she became a trailblazer and icon in journalism, especially for women. She launched 'The View' in 1997, which is still successful today.

Over the years, Walters has conducted a wealth of noteworthy interviews, including with Richard Nixon, John Wayne, Fidel Castro, Monica Lewinsky. Her last on-air interview was with former president Donald Trump in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline ("Jackie") Danforth.

"She lived a big life," Berger told PEOPLE.

RIP

