For the first time ever, this NJ legend has its own official bobblehead

New Jersey's own folklore legend is being included in a new drop of collectible figurines.

To mark National Bobblehead Day (Jan. 7), the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the release of a "cryptid bobble series," devoted to creatures that people have not yet been able to prove actually exist.

Each bobblehead features an artistic depiction of the fabled animals. Some creatures are likely known by folks around the country and beyond, such as Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. Others are more local, like the Jersey Devil, which is said to call the Pine Barrens home.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says this marks the first release of a bobblehead for the Jersey Devil, Goatman, and the Chupacabra.

Each figure is approximately 8 inches tall. Each of the limited-edition bobbles are individually numbered to 2,024.

From the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum: "The Jersey Devil is a mythological creature that is said to inhabit the forests of Pine Barrens in Southern New Jersey. The creature is described as a flying biped with hooves and often looks like a kangaroo with a horse or goat-like head. It has large bat-like wings, horns, and small arms with clawed hands as well as a forked or pointed tail. The legend of a winged creature in this area has been around for some time with a Northwestern indigenous group, the Lenape, who originally populated the Pine Barrens, believing that the area was inhabited by a spirit called M’Sing, that sometimes took the form of winged deer-like creature."

The new bobbleheads are available for pre-order right now. They're expected to ship in April.

Each bobblehead is $30. You can purchase a set of all eight for $225. Shipping is $8 per order.

