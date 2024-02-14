Get ready. The irresistible Bang Cookies are coming to Pennsylvania for the very first time.

The insanely popular, cookie shop that has taken northern New Jersey by storm, is opening its very first Pennsylvania location in King of Prussia.

Bang Cookies King of Prussia is right across the street from King of Prussia Mall, near Panera Bread (140 Allendale Road).

The Grand Opening is Saturday, February 17th from 10am - 11pm and you're invited.

You could grab yourself a free, giant Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie if you're one of the first 400 people there. The first 100 people in line will each get a free t-shirt.

Social Media star, influencer, and comedian CoreyB will be at the Grand Opening helping hand out the free cookies. CoreyB has 11 million followers on TikTok alone and just happens to be the co-owner of Bang Cookies.

If you haven't heard of Bang Cookies they are HUGE, organic, all-natural, and served right out of the oven...hot, fresh, and oh-so gooey...they're impossible to resist...look.

Bang Cookies Bang Cookies loading...

Ahhh, I'm such a sucker for a warm chocolate chip cookie. Although that's not the only flavor at Bang Cookies. Other flavors include S'mores, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Triple Chocolate, PB&J, and more. There are new flavors every week.

There are also limited-edition creations like Cinnamon Whiskey Crackle Cookies, Snickerchurro Cookies, and right now, Strawberry. O. M. G.

The owner of the King of Prussia Bang Cookies, Neil Gerst, said in a press release, "I firmly believe that we make the best-tasting cookies in the country, and I can't wait for the community to get a taste of them."

Oh, and while you're there, you've got to take a picture for your Instagram story under the "I Got Banged in KOP." Ha ha.

Bang Cookies has four locations in New Jersey: Jersey City, Menlo Park Mall, Newark International Airport, and the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

I've heard some inside scoop that more locations are on the way.

Bang Cookies King of Prussia will be open 7 days a week from 10am - 11pm, starting Saturday (February 17th). The soft-opening is happening now if you want a sneak peek.

I can't wait to try them. Yum.

