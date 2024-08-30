Avril Lavigne is hitting the stage at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion tonight in Camden and there are a few things you should know if you plan to head to the show tonight!

Avril is in the middle of her "Greatest Hits" tour and she will be in Jersey tonight!

Tonight, August 29th is the Camden stop and she was just at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on August 23rd.

If you're heading down after work today to catch her live, here are just a few of the things you should know before you go!

What time is the Avril Lavigne Concert in Camden, NJ?

Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Five Getty Images loading...

Avril Lavigne's "The Greatest Hits" Tour will kick off at 7 pm tonight at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ!

Is There An Opening Act For the Avril Lavigne Concert in Camden, NJ At The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion?

Yes! Depending on which show date you attend, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Royal and The Serpent, and Girlfriends will be with Avril on this tour. Guests vary per city.

What Time Will Avril Lavigne Perform At The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ?

It looks like Avril comes on at about 9:00 to 9:05 pm according to previous shows.

What is the Bag Policy at The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the Alanis Morisette Concert 2024?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

According to the venue's official site, "Small clutch bags are allowed. Slightly larger tote-style bags are allowed only if they are clear. All other bags are prohibited. Bags may be searched on entry."

What Is The Setlist for Avril Lavigne's "The Greatest Hits" Concert at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ?

The setlist for this tour is packed with all of her hits! You can find the full setlist, here!

What Time Are Parking Lots Open At The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion?

Parking lots are open at 3:00 pm today for Avril Lavigne's show.

Get full details, here!