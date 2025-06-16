It’s been a tough year for retailers across the country. It seems like retail stores in our area have been hit particularly hard by the closings and state of the economy in 2025. And now we just learned about another retailer closing. This time it’s one of the most popular stores in the state if you’re shopping for home products. This industry seems to have been hit particularly hard in recent years by closures, so this one hurts.

Retail Store At Home Files for Bankruptcy

At Home, the popular retail store, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. At Home is a popular retailer known for its home products like sofas, dining room sets, mattresses, kitchenware, art, lamps and more.

The news of the bankruptcy filing was first reported on Monday (June 16), via multiple outlets. The company had been facing financial issues in recent months. They were reportedly working to restructure nearly $2 billion in debt as recently as April. Last month they missed interest payments with lenders.

In the filing today, the company cited financial pressures that they’re facing from economic conditions including the increased threats of international tariffs which would hurt their revenue structure. As part of the filing, they noted that 26 of their 260 retail stores would be closing in the coming weeks, with more store closing possible in the future.

Which New Jersey At Home Stores Are Closing?

At Home made its initial debut in New Jersey’s marketplace in Cherry Hill when they opened a store seven years ago. Since then, they have opened stores in Wayne, Middletown, Ocean Township, Ledgewood, Princeton, Brick, and Turnersville.

So what store in New Jersey will be closing? Well, we learned that three New Jersey stores are on the closure list for this initial round. The retailer says they’ll close three locations in the Garden State. They are:

Middletown Township, NJ (1361 NJ-35)

At Home Middletown, NJ Google Maps loading...

Ledgewood, NJ (61 Route 10 East)

Ledgewood, NJ At Home Google Maps loading...

Princeton, NJ (301 Nassau Park Blvd)

At Home Princeton, NJ Google Maps loading...

What’s the Timeline for At Home Closures and Sales?

These stores are expected to close their doors no later than September 30, 2025. If you're looking for discounts, liquidation sales are expected to start shortly in those stores.

What Does This Mean for NY & PA?

Meanwhile in neighboring states the closures will also affect stores in Pennsylvania and New York. Those stores that will be closing are:

6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York

300 Baychester Ave in Bronx, New York

720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How Will Ownership and Restructuring Work?

As for what’s next for the retail chain, their ownership will transfer to a group of hedge funds and investment firms.

"Given the expenses associated with brick-and-mortar operation and the issues affecting the retail industry, a number of the (At Home) remaining stores are operating at sub-optimal performance levels," the company wrote in court filings today.

