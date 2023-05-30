This Beloved Deli in Monmouth County, NJ Has Closed After 45 Years

It's the end of an era for deli meat lovers in Monmouth County.

A & S Salumeria, an Italian deli market located at 480 Route 33 in Millstone Township ha just announced that they are closing after a nearly 45-year run, according to NJ.com.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page. Their official last day was on Memoral Day (May 29). The owner revealed his intention to close was due to progressing difficulties of a physical condition which has made it more difficult to keep the business going. It ultimately made him make this difficult decision. You can check out the entire heartfelt Facebook post below:

The comments are absolutely pouring with longtime customers who have gotten to know the store and owner like family:

"I’m so saddened to hear this news. You’ve been one of the staples of Millstone Township," said one Facebook user.

"Oh no!! I’m so sorry to hear this news! We wish you all the very best in the years to come," said another.

"Good luck to you in the future ! Thank you for all the delicious food! We will miss you!"

"Thank you for supplying Millstone with a taste of Italy we will miss you all so much."

This is undoubtedly a tough loss for the Millstone Township community. Nothing but the best for the owner as he takes care of his health!

Had you ever been to A & S Salumeria in the last 45 years? Let us know if you'll miss them in the comments!

