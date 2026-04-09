There's a new dining option in Ewing that everyone's already buzzing about.

Apron is the new restaurant now open at Mountain View Golf Course in Ewing

Apron just opened its doors at Mountain View Golf Club on Bear Tavern Road, and it's not just for golfers, everyone is welcome.

READ MORE: More Than Q restaurant reopening in Ewing

Apron is open to the public 7 days a week

It's open to the public, 7 days a week, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can also host events in this new space. Now that the weather's warming up, you can dine on the beautiful outdoor patio overlooking the golf course. You can also dine-in, or order online for takeout.

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Apron's owners also own Brother's on 33 and Blend Bar & Bistro in Hamilton

You may be familiar with the owners. The Carannante family has owned Brother's on 33 and Blend Bar & Bistro in Hamilton for many years. They also own NJ Weddings and Events. When it comes to the restaurant business, they know what they're doing. The food is top-notch. You won't be disappointed.

READ MORE: This Ewing restaurant may be expanding to Hamilton Township

Apron's menus have something for everyone. For breakfast, the Sunrise Sandwich sounds tasty. It's an egg omelet on a roll with bacon or pork roll, cheese, and served with home fries. Enjoy a Brunch Burger (an angus burger with a fried egg and pork roll & cheese on top). There is also a breakfast burrito, empanada, quesadilla, and many more options.

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Depending on when your tee time is, you can grab pastries, hot sandwiches, snacks, and drinks to keep you satisfied during your game.

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Lunch and dinner include appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and flatbreads. Don't leave the kids at home. They have their own menu at Apron. Click here to take a look at the menus.

The new restaurant is named after a golf term

Stop in and give it a try. Oh, incase you're wondering where the name of the restaurant came from, Apron is a golf term. It's "the grass around the edge of a green, longer than the grass on the green but shorter than the grass on the fairway."

Another Apron restaurant will be opening at Princeton Country Club

There will be another Apron location opening at the Princeton County Club in West Windsor soon.

Apron at Mountain View Golf Course is located at 890 Bear Tavern Road in Ewing, NJ.