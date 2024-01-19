NJ is home to 70 locations of the most overpriced grocery store

I know I’m not the only one who goes grocery shopping every week and wonders how the few items I bought cost so much money.

Unless you’re extreme-couponing, you’re paying a pretty penny for your family to eat.

It’s a battle between the grocery stores in New Jersey and what store has the better prices.

I know people who swear by Aldi.

Then you have ShopRite.

My family’s go-to spots are our local Stop and Shop, Wegman’s, and Trader Joe's.

All have different prices depending on what you’re looking for, but you can at least find a deal every now and then.

But for some reason, New Jerseyans continue to find themselves at the most overpriced grocery store around: Acme.

Now I can’t speak first hand, but I do know a big group of people that won’t shop anywhere else. Apparently, they have a great meat department and food items that you can’t find anywhere else. But when we discussed food prices, I was blown away.

I had to look up what Americans consider the most expensive grocery store and according to delish.com, the only two stores on the list that we have in the Garden State are Whole Foods, which is an obvious one, and Acme.

It’s considered one of the most popular chain grocery stores in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Just how popular is Acme in our state? There are 70 locations!

Allendale

Audubon

Barnegat

Blairstown

Boonton

Bordentown

Brigantine

Browns Mills

Cape May

Cape May Court House (2)

Clark

Clayton

Denville

Edgewater

Fair Haven

Fort Lee

Freehold

Haddonfield

Hoboken

Jersey City (2)

Kenilworth

Lincroft

Little Silver

Long Beach Township

Mahwah

Manahawkin

Maple Shade (2)

Mays Landing

Medford

Midland Park

Milltown

Montclair

Mount Holly

New Providence

North Cape May

North Wildwood

Oak Ridge

Ocean City (2)

Ocean View

Old Bridge

Pennsville

Randolph

Runnemede

Saddle Brook

Sea Isle City

Seaside Heights

Sewell

Sicklerville

Somers Point

Sussex

Swedesboro

Trenton (2)

Tuckerton

Ventnor City

Vernon

Vineland

Voorhees

Wall Township

Warren

West New York

Westmont

Wildwood

Willingboro

Woodbury

Woodstown

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen.

