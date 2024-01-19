NJ is home to 70 locations of the most overpriced grocery store
I know I’m not the only one who goes grocery shopping every week and wonders how the few items I bought cost so much money.
Unless you’re extreme-couponing, you’re paying a pretty penny for your family to eat.
It’s a battle between the grocery stores in New Jersey and what store has the better prices.
I know people who swear by Aldi.
Then you have ShopRite.
My family’s go-to spots are our local Stop and Shop, Wegman’s, and Trader Joe's.
All have different prices depending on what you’re looking for, but you can at least find a deal every now and then.
But for some reason, New Jerseyans continue to find themselves at the most overpriced grocery store around: Acme.
Now I can’t speak first hand, but I do know a big group of people that won’t shop anywhere else. Apparently, they have a great meat department and food items that you can’t find anywhere else. But when we discussed food prices, I was blown away.
I had to look up what Americans consider the most expensive grocery store and according to delish.com, the only two stores on the list that we have in the Garden State are Whole Foods, which is an obvious one, and Acme.
It’s considered one of the most popular chain grocery stores in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.
Just how popular is Acme in our state? There are 70 locations!
- Allendale
- Audubon
- Barnegat
- Blairstown
- Boonton
- Bordentown
- Brigantine
- Browns Mills
- Cape May
- Cape May Court House (2)
- Clark
- Clayton
- Denville
- Edgewater
- Fair Haven
- Fort Lee
- Freehold
- Haddonfield
- Hoboken
- Jersey City (2)
- Kenilworth
- Lincroft
- Little Silver
- Long Beach Township
- Mahwah
- Manahawkin
- Maple Shade (2)
- Mays Landing
- Medford
- Midland Park
- Milltown
- Montclair
- Mount Holly
- New Providence
- North Cape May
- North Wildwood
- Oak Ridge
- Ocean City (2)
- Ocean View
- Old Bridge
- Pennsville
- Randolph
- Runnemede
- Saddle Brook
- Sea Isle City
- Seaside Heights
- Sewell
- Sicklerville
- Somers Point
- Sussex
- Swedesboro
- Trenton (2)
- Tuckerton
- Ventnor City
- Vernon
- Vineland
- Voorhees
- Wall Township
- Warren
- West New York
- Westmont
- Wildwood
- Willingboro
- Woodbury
- Woodstown
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.