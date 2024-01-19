NJ is home to 70 locations of the most overpriced grocery store

NJ is home to 70 locations of the most overpriced grocery store

(Canva)

I know I’m not the only one who goes grocery shopping every week and wonders how the few items I bought cost so much money.

Unless you’re extreme-couponing, you’re paying a pretty penny for your family to eat.

Monkey Business Images ThinkStock
loading...

It’s a battle between the grocery stores in New Jersey and what store has the better prices.

I know people who swear by Aldi.

Getty Images
loading...

Then you have ShopRite.

Getty Images
loading...

My family’s go-to spots are our local Stop and Shop, Wegman’s, and Trader Joe's.

Getty Images
loading...

All have different prices depending on what you’re looking for, but you can at least find a deal every now and then.

But for some reason, New Jerseyans continue to find themselves at the most overpriced grocery store around: Acme.

Google maps
loading...

Now I can’t speak first hand, but I do know a big group of people that won’t shop anywhere else. Apparently, they have a great meat department and food items that you can’t find anywhere else. But when we discussed food prices, I was blown away.

I had to look up what Americans consider the most expensive grocery store and according to delish.com, the only two stores on the list that we have in the Garden State are Whole Foods, which is an obvious one, and Acme.

It’s considered one of the most popular chain grocery stores in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Google
loading...

Just how popular is Acme in our state? There are 70 locations!

  • Allendale
  • Audubon
  • Barnegat
  • Blairstown
  • Boonton
  • Bordentown
  • Brigantine
  • Browns Mills
  • Cape May
  • Cape May Court House (2)
  • Clark
  • Clayton
  • Denville
  • Edgewater
  • Fair Haven
  • Fort Lee
  • Freehold
  • Haddonfield
  • Hoboken
  • Jersey City (2)
  • Kenilworth
  • Lincroft
  • Little Silver
  • Long Beach Township
  • Mahwah
  • Manahawkin
  • Maple Shade (2)
  • Mays Landing
  • Medford
  • Midland Park
  • Milltown
  • Montclair
  • Mount Holly
  • New Providence
  • North Cape May
  • North Wildwood
  • Oak Ridge
  • Ocean City (2)
  • Ocean View
  • Old Bridge
  • Pennsville
  • Randolph
  • Runnemede
  • Saddle Brook
  • Sea Isle City
  • Seaside Heights
  • Sewell
  • Sicklerville
  • Somers Point
  • Sussex
  • Swedesboro
  • Trenton (2)
  • Tuckerton
  • Ventnor City
  • Vernon
  • Vineland
  • Voorhees
  • Wall Township
  • Warren
  • West New York
  • Westmont
  • Wildwood
  • Willingboro
  • Woodbury
  • Woodstown

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US

Stac﻿ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Filed Under: ACME
Categories: Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM