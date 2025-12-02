A big change is coming to Philadelphia's most watched TV station and this time it affects one of our favorite reporters in the city.

Yes, we've just learned that one of 6abc's most familiar reporters has suddenly departed the station. Who is it?

6abc Reporter Annie McCormick Announces Departure from Philly's 6abc

After 13 years at 6abc, Annie McCormick has officially left the station. She shared the news on social media Monday. In that post she shared that Monday (December 1) was actually her final day.

READ MORE: Former 6abc Sportscaster Lands Full-Time Job at Fox 29

"I’m grateful for my time at 6abc and looking forward to my next chapter in journalism. For our viewers, I just wanted to do the job the constitution gave us the right to do in the most fair and respectful way," she wrote on social media.

Annie joined the station in 2013 as a general assignment reporter. Since then we've seen her all across the region (and across all departs) covering some of the biggest stories in Philly in the past decade. Anne is a South Jersey native who spent time in Texas, New Mexico and Harrisburg before coming back to Philly, according to the station's website.

What's Next for Annie McCormick?

McCormick didn't immediately share what is next for her career. However, she did hint that she was staying in form of story telling.

"I’ve learned my greatest life lessons from our viewers. I will continue to tell the public’s stories in a variety of mediums, stay tuned," Monday's Facebook post said.

READ MORE: After Three Decades, Tracy Davidson Leaves NBC 10 Philadelphia, What's Next?

McCormick's posts on social media went on to talk about an upcoming book she'll be publishing. It's titled Restless Ghosts and it is a true-crime story about the 1929 death of two Moorestown, NJ socialites.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST