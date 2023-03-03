Ohhh, you're going to love this. There's a new elegant restaurant in Bordentown that you must experience.

It's called Ristorante Lucca and Piano Lounge. Very conveniently located, it's in the former Mastoris, where Route 206 and Route 130 meet. It just went through a year-long reconstruction and is ready for you to have an exceptional experience.

Lucca has reinvented fine dining. When I was a child, my family often dressed up for dinner. I love it.

Lucca does have a dress code and while some were surprised, it's been embraced. If you're looking good, you feel good and your experience will be even better.

I love that there's a fine dining experience of this calibur in our area, without having to go into either New York in Philadelphia. They like to say, "All roads lead to Lucca." It's true. I was home in 20 minutes.

If you have someone to impress, it's the perfect spot, whether it's a date, hard to please family or business associates.

Lucca has an impressive temperature-controlled wine cellar with over 300 bottles, hand-picked by Sommelier, Daniel Bossi. All of the wine has been graded 90 points or higher.

The culinary team is top notch with an award-winning Executive Chef, Maurizio Peccolo. He is the sweetest man and has over 40 years of experience working in the very best restaurants around the world.

I went for the first time recently and will absolutely be back. I loved everything about the experience.

I took some pictures for you....look.