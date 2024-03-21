A brand new high-end store will be making its way to the American Dream Mall and I’m sure so many people are excited. If you haven’t had a chance to head to East Rutherford and walk around the mall yourself, you have to get yourself there.

There are multiple stories that are filled with different stores, restaurants, events, and more. The American Dream Mall really is an experience rather than a spot to just run errands.

Along with the bars, restaurants, and stores, there are other activities there that will take your breath away. The mall is home to the Dreamworks indoor waterpark, the Nickelodeon theme park, a ski hill, an ice skating rink, and the list goes on and on.

Along with all of the fun things there are to do there, an extremely trendy and high-end store will be opening soon and it’s actually pretty exciting.

When is the new Gucci store coming to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ?

On the American Dream Mall official website, it appears that a Gucci store will be opening soon inside the ginormous shopping mall. Gucci is one of those brands that is having a moment right now and coming soon, you’ll be able to shop around a huge Gucci store right in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

There isn’t too much information yet on the store itself, but we know it will be coming soon and it will be located on ‘The Avenue’.

On the website, it also looks like it will be 2 levels, so this store will be pretty massive. More details to come!

