There’s nothing quite like watching a musical you love on the big screen, especially one as iconic as Wicked.

The show’s unforgettable songs and powerful performances are enough to make any fan want to sing along.

My coworkers sang the songs around the office for weeks leading up to Wicked's recent release in theaters.

No singing in AMC Theatres during the Wicked movie

But, listen, if you’re planning to see the Wicked movie at an AMC Theatre in Pennsylvania, you'll have to stop yourself from belting out those songs.

AMC has made it clear: while you're welcome to enjoy every second of Wicked, singing along during regular screenings is strictly prohibited for right now.

You've probably seen the opening skit with Nicole Kidman telling you that "Silence is golden" during the movie you're about to watch, right?

Well, they're really sticking to this even though Wicked fans want to sing along.

AMC Theatres wants the best movie experience possible for each guest

AMC Theatres wants each guest to have a great movie experience.

I know this may be hard to hear but not everyone wants to hear you sing along.

Leave the singing to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

AMC Theatres has announced a ‘no singing’ policy so everyone can enjoy the much-anticipated movie without interruptions.

AMC Theatres will have a sing-along version of the Wicked movie coming soon

If you're disappointed that you can't belt out “Defying Gravity” or “Popular,” AMC will be having a special sing-along version of Wicked coming soon to theaters in Pennsylvania.

During those special screenings. you can sing until your heart is content.

So, if you're excited to see Wicked on the big screen, go ahead and enjoy the show as it is.

But when the sing-along version hits theaters, grab your friends, head to AMC, and sing your heart out.

The Differences Between the ‘Wicked’ Movie and Show The Wicked movie is faithful to the long-running Broadway show — but it does make a few significant changes to its source material.