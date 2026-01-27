Six grocery stores in the Philadelphia area (including stores in Bucks County) will be closing soon. It’s a bit of a surprise since grocery stores are always popular (and expanding) across our area.

Philly Area Grocery Stores Make Surprising Announcement

Amazon just announced plans to close all Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores. This includes their Bucks County stores in Langhorne, Bensalem, and Warrington.

The company’s store in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia will also shut their doors.

"After a careful evaluation of the business and how we can best serve customers, we've made the difficult decision to close our Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores,” the company said in a press release first shared on Tuesday.

Additionally, it will affect Amazon Fresh retailers in Broomall and Willow Grove, PA. In New Jersey, meanwhile, stores in Eatontown, Lodi, Paramus and Woodland Park will shut their doors.

The exact timeline for when these stores will be closing was not immediately clear so we’re not sure how much longer they’ll be open for.

What’s Next for the Former Amazon Fresh Stores in the Philadelphia and Bucks Coutny Area

As part of the decision to close their brick-and-mortar grocery stores, Amazon says some of the stores will be converted into Whole Foods locations. However, the company has not indicated which stores will become Whole Foods retailers. So we’re not sure if any of the Pennsylvania (or NJ stores) will become Whole Foods.

Additionally, Amazon says they plan to open more than 100 new Whole Foods stores over the next few years. The locations of those stores will be announced at a later date, they say.

Where Exactly are the Affected Grocery Stores That Will Be Closing?

Here’s the exact locations of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey stores:

Bensalem – 1837 Street Road, Bensalem, PA, 19020

Broomall – 2940 Springfield Road, Broomall, PA, 19008

Oxford Valley – 2424 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA, 19047

Warrington – 389 Easton Road, Warrington, PA, 18976

Willow Grove – 102 Park Ave, Willow Grove, PA, 19090

Spring Garden (Philadelphia) – 555 Spring Spring Garden Street, 19123

In New Jersey, he’s the exact list of locations:



Eatontown – 137 Route-35 Eatontown, NJ, 07724

Lodi – 2 Memorial Drive, Lodi, NJ, 07644

Paramus – 30 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ, 07652

Woodland Park – 1510 Route 46, Woodland Park, NJ, 07424

