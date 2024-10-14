Looking to save some cash on your grocery bill? Aren't we all these days.

Aldi might just be your new best friend.

This budget-friendly grocery store has quickly becoming a favorite among shoppers across the country, especially in New Jersey.

With just a quarter in hand, you’re ready to unlock some serious savings.

Aldi is on top of a recent list from Ramsey of The Cheapest Grocery Stores in America 2024.

There are 62 Aldi locations in New Jersey.

Click here to find the location nearest you.

If you don't know much about Aldi, it's originally from Germany.

It is known for its unique approach to keeping costs down.

While shopping at Aldi might require a little extra effort, the savings are worth it.

Here’s how they do it:

Cart Rental: When you arrive, you’ll need a quarter to rent a shopping cart. Once you're done, return the cart to get your quarter back.

DIY Bagging: Aldi employees don’t bag your groceries for you. Instead, you’ll be in charge of packing your items yourself, making for a quick and efficient checkout. I like that because I pack groceries according to where they go in my cabinets. You too?

Bring Your Own Bags: Aldi doesn’t provide free bags. Bring your own or purchase reusable bags at the store. This helps keep costs down while encouraging eco-friendly practices.

What to Buy at Aldi

If you're wondering what to grab during your visit, here are some top picks, according to the article:

Baking Supplies: Stock up on everything you need for your next baking adventure.

Fresh Produce: Enjoy quality fruits and vegetables at unbeatable prices.

Wine: Aldi offers a great selection of affordable wines.

Chocolate: Treat yourself to delicious, budget-friendly chocolates.

Cheese: The cheese selection is not only tasty but also easy on your wallet.

Canned Goods: With prices sometimes as low as $0.65 per can, you can fill your pantry without breaking the bank.

Aldi changes its specials weekly, so it's a good idea to check their website for the latest deals in your local store.

Just enter your zip code here to see what’s on sale and plan your shopping list accordingly.

Next time you’re looking to save money while grocery shopping, make Aldi your first stop.

You might be surprised at how much you can save.

To see the other grocery stores that made the cheapest in the country list, click here.

