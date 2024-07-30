A Look Inside Phillies’ Bryce Harper’s Custom Cleat Collection

Take me out to the ballgame! Summer is in full swing which means baseball season is in full swing as well. Philadelphia sports fans are some of the most hardcore fans throughout the entire country.

If you have a love for any Philly sports team, we know that you take your job of being a fan extremely seriously and we commend you oon that.

The king of Philadeplhiia’s Phillies fan’s eye is none other than Philies’ own, Bryce Harper. Bryce Harper is the Philadelphia Phillies’ star first baseman and is pretty much the star of Citizens Bank Park.

After joining the team back in 2019, Harper has made it his mission to become the most ‘Philly’ he can be and he has succeeded. He always pays homage to Philadelphia references, teams, inside jokes, and more and he is just getting started.

Recently fans have noticed he has been rocking some amazing pairs of cleats and there are two new, Philadelphia editions to his cleat closet.

First off, he was seen rocking these Wawa-inspired cleats just last week with a matching, custom Bryce Harper/Wawa headband.

The cleats are that famous Wawa brown and red combo while the bottom of the cleats are made to look like the hoagie wrappers. It’s genius.

Next, the newest member to his cleat collection that we know of are these custom baseball card-inspired cleats. They’re in the middle of their 3-game series against the Yankees and he debuted these amazing cleats last night.

What’s next from Harper’s never-ending customized cleat closet? I guess we’ll have to keep watching to find out!

