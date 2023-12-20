A tragic story is developing early this morning.

We've learned that a local news helicopter — which belongs to Philadelphia's 6 ABC TV - crashed late Tuesday evening.

The helicopter (known as Chopper 6) crashed around 8 p.m. Tuesday in a heavily wooded area of Wharton State Forest, 6 ABC reports.

Two passengers were on board at the time of the crash. 6 ABC confirmed that both passengers were killed in the crash.

The two passengers were a veteran photographer and pilot. Their identities were not publicly shared as family is still being contacted.

"They have a long history with the station. They've been working as part of the Action News team for years," 6 ABC said during an early morning televised report.

The New Jersey State Police was able to locate the crash site around midnight, CBS 3 says.

It is reportedly near Quaker Bridge Atsion Road and Mullica Hill Road in Washington Township, NJ, which has made it difficult for emergency crews to reach as it's a heavily wooded area.

6 ABC Chopper 6 Crash Google Maps loading...

The crew was heading back from covering a story in the Galloway Township, NJ area at the time of the crash, 6 ABC says.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the FAA has been notified.

