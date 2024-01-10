Not all baby food in NJ is safe — proposal seeks to help parents

👶🏽 A new bill coincides with an investigation into an applesauce recall

👶🏽 Officials say inspection of baby food doesn't go far enough

👶🏽 Contamination issues could result in further product shortages

PERTH AMBOY — As officials investigate a link between blood lead levels and consumption of children's applesauce products, a New Jersey congressman is promoting new legislation aimed at helping to make sure the food you're feeding your young ones is safe.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, is one of the federal lawmakers behind the Improving Newborns' Food and Nutrition Testing Safety (INFANTS) Act, which would require completed baby food products to be tested for heavy metals and other contaminants.

Currently, there is no mandate for the Food & Drug Administration to require such testing for contaminants such as lead, cadmium, and mercury. And federal law does not require powdered infant formula manufacturers to conduct regular monitoring for exposure to the bacteria salmonella and Cronobacter.

"Parents should not have to worry about whether the food they buy for their children is contaminated with bacteria, lead, or another toxic heavy metal," Pallone said during a Tuesday morning press conference.

The proposed law would, among other things, require facility operators to collect samples of their food and have them tested at least once per quarter for toxic elements. Records of the sampling would have to be made available to the FDA.

In addition, manufacturers of powdered infant formula would have to implement an environmental monitoring program to verify the effectiveness of sanitation and hygiene controls where food has the potential to be exposed to bacteria, Pallone's office said.

"Without routine testing and sampling, consumers will have little confidence in the safety of baby food and infant formula," said Scott Faber, senior vice president for government affairs for the Environmental Working Group.

Exposure to toxic heavy metals can inhibit infant neurological development and cause permanent decreases in IQ, officials said.

Following the recall of millions of applesauce pouches in late 2023, due to dozens of illnesses among kids and adults, the FDA launched an investigation, which is still ongoing, into the source of the problem and whether other products may be impacted.

In 2022, the FDA closed a facility due to contamination issues and poor factory conditions, leading to a nationwide formula shortage.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker