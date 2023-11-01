Winter is approaching us soon and it’s time for some nasty pests to make their way into your homes. Each season brings its “joy” of nasty bugs making their way into your homes in New Jersey, but what bugs should you be on the lookout for as the winter approaches?

4NJPest has released some articles over the years about the bugs you need to keep your eyes open for that often make their way into New Jersey homes once the temperatures start dropping. Now that November is here, we will for sure be seeing temperatures go into the 30s-40s at night time, so now is the time to be on high alert. So, what bugs do you need to look for that may make their way into your New Jersey home this winter?

Be on the look out for these:

Spiders

Spiders are known to be able to stay alive in cold temperatures. 4NJPest.com says if you change your outdoor light colors from white to yellow it may help reduce the amount of spiders that infiltrate your home!

Cockroaches

DISGUSTING! Cockroaches are never something you want to get into your home, but it can be a problem for New Jersey homeowners during the colder months.

Stinkbugs

Stinkbugs love to get inside your homes during the wintertime. Just like every other bug on this list, they crave warmth and light during the winter which is what your home can provide.

Termites

Believe it or not, termites are a common issue for New Jersey homeowners during the Winter. There are types of termites that lay eggs from late fall to early February, so make sure to keep an eye out for them!

Ants

Ants can still make their way into your homes during the Winter. Although not as prevalent in the winter, those poinsettias you decorate your house with during the holidays could be swarming with ants so make sure to check!

