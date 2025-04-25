3 Mercer County High Schools Have The Highest SAT Scores in NJ

Let’s be honest, college admissions can feel like a full-time job. Prepping for college applications can be a really stressful thing. time. Between essays, extracurriculars, and application deadlines, the SAT still holds its place as a major milestone for high school students.

Love it or hate it, that score can open doors to scholarships, honors programs, and top universities.

So, it’s no surprise that families across New Jersey keep a close eye on which schools are producing the strongest test-takers.

New Jersey is known around the country for having a good education system throughout the state, and Mercer County is included.

Mercer County alone is home to some of the most competitive high schools in the state. But when it comes to SAT performance, a few schools really stand out from the pack.

New Jersey SAT Scores 2025

According to data from NJ.com, three Mercer County schools have landed among the top SAT scorers statewide:

West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

Princeton High School

These schools have built reputations for academic excellence, and their SAT averages reflect that dedication.​

West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, for instance, boasts an average SAT score of 1351, significantly higher than the state average of 1080.

Princeton High School and West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North also report impressive averages, with scores that place them among the top test takers in New Jersey.​

Whether you're a local parent planning for your child’s future or just curious about how your alma mater stacks up, it’s clear that Mercer County is home to some amazing students!

These schools don’t just prep students for college, they help them shine once they get there.

