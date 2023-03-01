I hope you're hungry. The 15th Annual Belmar Dine and Discover event is coming up on Sunday, March 12th.

How have I never been to this before? It sounds like a lot of fun and a great way to start getting excited about summer and being down the shore.

You can jump on one of three trollies and experience the many dining choices Belmar has to offer. You and your friends will have a chance to sample chef's creations at a bunch of the town's beloved restaurants.

You'll need a wristband. If you buy one now, in advance, you'll save money. It's $35 now and $40 the day of the event. There are group packages available too. The trolley rides are free and will run every 20 minutes around town.

Here's the map for the day:

You can pick up your wristband on Saturday, March 11 from 12pm - 4pm at Anchor Tavern and on Sunday, March 12th from 10am -12:30pm

This is perfect event if you're like me and always say, "Oh we should try this place" on the way to and from the beach for the day and never do. I've been telling my husband that I want to go explore the town. Maybe we'll see you there.

The restaurant tour is from 11:30am - 3:30pm with the trollies running until 3:15pm. The trolley starting point is at 8th and Main Street.

If you're looking for a new idea for your Sunday Funday, I'd say head to Belmar. The salt air and great food will do you good.

