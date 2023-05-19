10 Reasons Why New Hope’s Pride Parade Is The Best Pride Event In The Entire Country

I know it's not even June yet, but the BEST pride event of the year is actually happening this weekend.

Yeah, the annual New Hope Celebrates Pride Parade kicks off on Saturday, and if you don't have plans... you should absolutely plan on being there.

I've seen pride events in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, and more. But, honestly, NOTHING compares to New Hope's Pride event.

New Hope’s Pride Parade kicks off at 11 am on Saturday, May 20, 2023. It crosses through both Lambertville, NJ, and New Hope, Pa. The Pride Fair starts at 12 noon in New Hope, Pa, and that’s also a GREAT time.

This year's theme is Find Your Pride. It's celebrating 20 years of love with over 1,300 participants from local businesses, nonprofits and more.

By the way, If you’re going to the parade look for me and 94.5 PST! We’ll be driving in the parade.

So I’ve made a list of 10 reasons why it’s the best pride of the year (scroll below), but I have to admit, I could have made a list that’s even longer.

After all, we need to celebrate our diversity and true colors no more than ever in 2023. Plus, we'll need to band together to fight blatant homophobia and issues that are plaguing our community.

Pride means so many things. This time of the year is TRULY my favorite time of the year. And this is the FIRST moment of the year that we get to celebrate pride.

Plus, pride celebrates our accomplishments. We have come SO FAR. We should take a moment every Pride Season to celebrate that. And it allows us to celebrate ourselves! There's something SO incredible about celebrating our sexual and gender identities.

In fact, it kind of gives me chills when I think about how important Pride is to our youth. But New Hope's celebration is really for ALL ages.