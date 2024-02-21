&#8216;World&#8217;s Nicest Airline&#8217; Coming To New York State Is &#8216;Huge Win&#8217;

‘World’s Nicest Airline’ Coming To New York State Is ‘Huge Win’

Breeze Airways

More cheap flight options to "highly desired vacation destinations" are now available for Hudson Valley residents.

In November, Hudson Valley Post announced that Breeze Airways planned to start flying between Stewart International Airport and two southern locations.

Breeze Airways Officially Lands At New York Stewart International Airport

 

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Breeze Airways Also Lands In Plattsburgh, Syracuse

Google
loading...

Breeze Airways will also fly out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport and Plattsburgh International Airport.

Winter/spring seasonal flights on Mondays and Fridays from Plattsburgh, New York to Tampa, Florida started on Feb. 2.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Twice-weekly service, on Thursdays and Sundays, from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport is set to begin May 23, 2024.

Breeze Airways Is From JetBlue Founder

Scott Olson/Getty Images
loading...

JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched his much-discussed airline start-up, Breeze Airways in 2020.

“Breeze will fly non-stop service between places currently without meaningful or affordable service,” Breeze’s CEO and President Neeleman said in 2020. “20 years ago, we brought humanity back to the airline industry with JetBlue. Today, we’re excited to introduce plans for the World’s Nicest Airline."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Breeze's strategy resembles Allegiant Air and other budget airlines like Spirit and Frontier, officials note.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State

WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 
Filed Under: New York, new york city, Facebook, syracuse, Long Island, New Year, Florida, upstate New York, jetblue, google, Western New York, Hudson Valley, New York News, The Hudson Valley
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM