‘World’s Nicest Airline’ Coming To New York State Is ‘Huge Win’

More cheap flight options to "highly desired vacation destinations" are now available for Hudson Valley residents.

In November, Hudson Valley Post announced that Breeze Airways planned to start flying between Stewart International Airport and two southern locations.

Breeze Airways Officially Lands At New York Stewart International Airport

Breeze Airways Also Lands In Plattsburgh, Syracuse

Breeze Airways will also fly out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport and Plattsburgh International Airport.

Winter/spring seasonal flights on Mondays and Fridays from Plattsburgh, New York to Tampa, Florida started on Feb. 2.

Twice-weekly service, on Thursdays and Sundays, from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport is set to begin May 23, 2024.

Breeze Airways Is From JetBlue Founder

Jet Blue To Begin Operations At O'Hare Airport Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

JetBlue founder David Neeleman launched his much-discussed airline start-up, Breeze Airways in 2020.

“Breeze will fly non-stop service between places currently without meaningful or affordable service,” Breeze’s CEO and President Neeleman said in 2020. “20 years ago, we brought humanity back to the airline industry with JetBlue. Today, we’re excited to introduce plans for the World’s Nicest Airline."

Breeze's strategy resembles Allegiant Air and other budget airlines like Spirit and Frontier, officials note.

