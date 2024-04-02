Walmart Forcing New York Customers To Stop Saving Some Money
Walmart is cracking down on customers who try this cost-saving measure.
Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.
Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York
"Our founder, Sam Walton, believed that when you exceed your customer’s expectations, they’ll come back over and over. 'Give them what they want – and a little more,' Walmart Senior Vice President of U.S. Transportation and Delivery Jennifer McKeehan said.
Many are thrilled with those changes. However, there are customers that aren't happy with other recent changes the company made.
Customers believe these changes are making them spend more.
Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes
Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.
It's the first coupon change the company has made in six years,
Walmart Stops Customers From Using Certain Coupons, Cashback, Overrides
Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State
Walmart operates nearly 100 stores across New York State.
